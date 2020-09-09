Butt out, Gov. Abbott
The governor is back to meddling, again. He thinks the state should take over the Austin Police Department. Shades of Washington, D.C., unable to effectively do what most cities do because the federal government insists on meddling in what should be local issues.
Gov. Greg Abbott is a bit player, trying to bulk up into a megalomaniac. Unable to even do his own job, he wants to wreak havoc on the city of Austin, as well as other cities who are doing their best to take care of local business.
What became of the Republican Party that dotes on getting government off the backs of the people? Butt out, governor!
John Zeigler,
Denton
Missing hugs
The coronavirus has stolen our freedom. It came to us like a thief in the night. When will it end? Only God knows. It is very important for us to follow the safety rules.
One of the things the virus did is take away the hug. We do not hug for safety reasons. A few months ago, about a month before the virus struck, I wrote a poem about the hug. I really miss the hug. How about you?
You’ve heard the expression, “You never miss your water till your well runs dry.” There’s something about the hug that nourishes the soul. We hug for many reasons. We hug when we are happy, and we also hug when we are sad.
We hug to let people know that we love and care about them. We hug people at home, at church, and we also hug on the job and other places. I really miss hugging my grandchildren. The younger ones don’t understand.
I watch game shows on TV, and I notice how people who do not know each other hug and rejoice together when they win.
You can offer condolences to a person who has lost a loved one with a hug. You do not have to say a word. They get the message through a hug. A hug can even drive your tears away. I see hugging as therapy and medicine. It is a universal cure.
So let’s hope that someday we can safely hug. We can regain our “Stolen Freedom.”
Dorothy J. Minter,
Denton