Hades' boatman
A scientific study was done in 2011 by Dr. Ryota Kanai of University College London Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience on the difference in brain structure between conservatives and liberals.
“Liberals have a larger anterior cingulate gyrus, which is the analytical portion of our brains. That is an area that is responsible for taking in new information and that impact of the new information on decision making or choices.” Therefore, liberals are more intelligent, ethical, principled and moral. They tend to be artists, musicians, philosophers, scientists and scholars.
“Conservatives as a whole have an enlarged amygdala, which is the most primitive part of the brain. The amygdala deals with fear-based emotion.” Thus, conservatives have a tendency to be closeminded and dogmatic. They include religious fanatics, bigots, racists, homophobes and Republicans. I couldn’t fathom why 87% of Republicans support Trump. Now I know why.
Why do evangelicals support a president who is overseeing the reduction or destruction of the Affordable Care Act, Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program for families (SNAP), the Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Medicaid, EPA and the Clean Air Act, on and on?
Evangelicals fight to protect unborn fetuses but are abandoning the born. Why don’t our born children rate protection? At the end of their journey, these evangelical hypocrites will find Hades’ boatman Charon waiting to take them on a Styx river cruise. Save your coins.
John T. Weber,
Denton