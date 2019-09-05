‘Racist’ loses meaning
“Frankly, Scarlett, I don’t give a damn.” I guess when this was used by Rhett Butler, it caused quite a sensation in Gone With the Wind. Eighty years later, look to where the evolution in movie dialogue has taken us. For many folks, it is just “ho-hum.”
Now, where has the term “racist” taken us? George Bush was a racist, Donald Trump is a racist, and you who support us are racists. It has become another word that has lost its meaning, and frankly, I don’t give a damn.
Talking about brains — the analytic portion side or those who have an enlarged primitive side to their brain — the analytic side represents the intelligent and the other side represents the dolts of society. A recent letter writer thinks he has it figured out why 87% of Republicans supported President Trump. I can tell you why. We have something in our dull, underdeveloped brains that you are missing — common sense!
John Okonski,
Providence Village