No plaque can right wrongs
I have been viewing, on the Denton County Commissioners Court website, the videos of past county commissioner meetings. The meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, has a special interest to me.
At this meeting, the “Confederate Memorial Advisory Committee” rendered its report to the commissioners. In return for a unanimous vote, the county agreed, among other conditions, to put something in print near the statue, in “strongly worded language decrying slavery,” in the words of committee chair John Baines, as he stated the conditions. The commissioners held a formal vote and voted unanimously to accept the proposals of the committee.
However, Commissioner Hugh Coleman spoke shortly after Baines, saying he did not want the search for the right words on the plaque to drag on and that perhaps something that was already in print could suffice. He suggested text from the Bible, writings from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. or the Gettysburg Address. He seemed especially keen on the Gettysburg Address, because he brought it back up two more times during the meeting. Funny thing is, there is nothing condemning slavery in the address.
Since this idea would not fulfill the terms agreed to in order to reach a unanimous agreement, I think he should correct this by reversing the suggestion.
However, I do not think the issue of the statue will go away. No plaque can offset the glorification of the Civil War by the Confederate statue.
William Menius,
Denton
Clear the river, now
Driving east out of Denton on U.S. Highway 380, just as you start across the first bridge over the Elm Fork of the Trinity River, I looked to the right and was shocked to see the river is choked with logs and branches that have been there so long that grass and weeds are growing on the “pile.”
Why hasn’t Denton County done something about this? If it’s a Corps of Engineers responsibility, then Denton County needs to make them clear the river. It’s a health hazard to stop the flow of water so much that it’s a breeding ground for mosquitoes, which give humans West Nile disease.
A reporter from your newspaper should be on this and getting action on clearing this mess from the river.
Michelle Stallings,
Aubrey
RE: Leonard Pitts
Avid political writer Leonard Pitts gave us a breather in his Sept. 18 column in the Denton Record-Chronicle and turned his hate toward “climate change.”
His keyboard was needing a break as it was getting hotter than a Texas July. Thanks, Leonard, for turning your diatribes toward a real problem, but he offers no solution to hurricanes and such.
Is he running out of political outrage? I hope so — it is so tired and worn out.
Bob Chauncey,
Sanger