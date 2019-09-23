Increase the vaping age
There have been a lot of injuries and deaths due to vaping. The news is tragic and not a good thing to see when you wake up to see in the news.
The Federal Drug Administration should make the age for vaping higher than 21. It could also have less of the toxic ingredients in the vaping flavors (propylene glycol and vegetable glycerin). I hope you take this into consideration.
Diego Medina,
Denton
Traffic signal needed
I’ve noticed a big problem that has been going for almost a year now. Ever since I moved into my new neighborhood off Moonsail Lane, I’ve noticed a few issues with leaving. There is constant traffic left and right, which is even worse during rush hour. I personally believe there should be a light at this exit to allow residents to get in and out easier.
Not only is this in my neighborhood, but I have noticed it in a couple others. Along with the constant traffic, there are bushes that can obscure the vision of drivers. This is especially bad during the nighttime. If someone doesn’t have their headlights on, driving a dark car, you can’t see them before it’s too late.
It can lead to many injuries. If someone is going too fast and the bush is in the way, the resident wishing to exit can turn and get into an accident. Implementing a light here could stop that. This could make the overall safety of turning better.
I personally believe that a traffic light would benefit many residents of many neighborhoods that are in need of them. I think the main issue is the time of day. I think implementing a traffic light could also improve the safety of the residents. Putting a light here could help people know when it’s completely clear to turn left or right. Maybe we could put in a light here, maybe for a month as a trial.
Jackson Block,
Denton