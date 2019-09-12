Pregnancies have consequences
I do not understand how anti-choice people insist on forcing women to give birth regardless of their unique situations.
They cite their religiosity and reverence for life as a justification, as a recent letter writer did. Then they complain bitterly about social programs that may assist a struggling single mother or child in need of health care.
There are many consequences of unwanted pregnancies not being addressed by forced birth.
Gretchen Niendorff,
Denton
Try this solution for mass shootings
To hell with Donald Trump’s crocodile tears over the mass shootings! Trump is the racist who has numerous times fomented hatred in this country. And it is a joke to say that Trump is being bullied!
Mental illness is not an excuse for shootings. Hatred is. Dr. Seth Trueger, professor of emergency medicine at Northwestern University, states people with mental issues are now scapegoats for shootings. Other nations have the same mental problems, the same violent video games, the same religiosity, and far, far fewer shootings. He states this is a distraction for the need for gun control.
The American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and an army of doctors have argued for gun control. The American Psychological Association regularly cautions against blaming mass shooting on mental illness. They state racism, intolerance and bigotry as a mix for disaster.
Dr. Jennifer Gunter states, “Doctors have no reason to lie about this. The only skin doctors have in this game is saving lives.”
Regarding the letter of Aug. 6 defending the NRA, today it’s mostly a propaganda machine for Trump.
I have a good solution. Law enforcement agencies must post that if you commit mass shootings, your body will be hanged by a chain from a tall pole until your body rots and the crows peck on you, even if you commit suicide. This may be unusual, but it is not cruel punishment. Mass shootings are cruel and unusual punishment.
Jim Stodola,
Denton