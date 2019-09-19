Let’s be SMART
Last weekend my husband and I took our 4-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter camping. I tucked away my cellphone to make memories and hold tightly to time with my sweet kids while they are still little.
After we got back, I caught up on the news — and was horrified. Just over the weekend, a 4-year-old dead in Fort Worth and a 6-year-old in Arlington with a gunshot wound to the head. My heart broke for their families and for the world that is now missing the joy of too many children. Three other children in the area were injured this weekend, all unintentional shootings at home.
Unfortunately, it’s not surprising that Texas leads the nation in childhood unintentional shootings. But we can prevent tragedies like this from happening. As a mother of young kids, a concerned neighbor and a volunteer for Be SMART, I am asking that we all take a few simple steps to keep children safe. Just Be SMART:
S: Secure guns in your homes and vehicles, unloaded and locked up, separate from ammunition.
M: Model responsible behavior around guns.
A: Ask about the presence of unsecured guns in other homes.
R: Recognize the risks of suicide when a gun is present in the home
T: Tell your peers to Be SMART by following these guidelines.
For more information, or to join our team, please visit BeSMARTforkids.org. Let’s start a dialogue in our community to ensure we are doing everything we can to protect children. Be SMART.
Bethany George,
Lewisville