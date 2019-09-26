Make Denton more eco-friendly
Recently, I found out that this July was the warmest month ever worldwide. It was 0.07 degrees Fahrenheit hotter than the previous record month, which was July 2016. This is a clear sign of global warming, and we are still doing nothing about it.
Global warming, pollution and climate change are major problems of our present world, and they’ll be even bigger problems in the future. The city of Denton has decided to adopt the Denton Renewable Resource Plan, which will switch all of the residents’ homes and businesses to solar electricity and wind power by as early as 2020. I think this plan is great, and I think we should start taking more actions like these.
Maybe we can renovate old buildings to make more efficient buildings, with windows that help with insulation, keeping the building cool or warm without having to blast the A/C or heater, which, if it was an old building, would not be very efficient anyways.
Another idea I have is that schools should all have a garden; it would be fun for the kids and teachers, and it can help the environment. Having a garden is great because, of course, it reduces carbon, and it can also reduce waste if you start a composting bin. Composting reduces waste and uses carbon to biodegrade the materials inside.
I think with a few changes, the city of Denton would be an efficient, eco-friendly place!
Elisabeth Langhorne,
McMath Middle School,
Denton
Surprise billing must end
For underinsured individuals, accessing the health care they need at prices they can afford can be a huge challenge.
Getting hit with surprise medical bills weeks after the fact only rubs salt in the wound. Now that Congress is back in session, our elected officials in Washington must make this one of their top priorities. It’s time to end surprise billing.
However, some of the recommendations in certain legislation that has been introduced could make a bad situation worse. A proposal known as benchmarking, for example, would call for the government setting drastically low rates for providers, which would put many of the health care facilities serving vulnerable patient populations in jeopardy. The answer to surprise medical billing should not include jeopardizing health care access for those who need it most.
A much more preferable option is independent dispute resolution, or IDR. Under IDR, insurers and providers would negotiate out-of-network payments amongst themselves. This ensures payment amounts are fair for both sides while keeping patients out of the process. IDR would also help keep at-risk hospitals financially strong and stable because providers would receive interim payments until a final decision is made on the actual payment amount.
Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn should work to support the IDR framework as recommended in Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy’s legislation, the STOP Surprise Medical Bills Act. Ultimately, that is the best way to protect vulnerable patients here in Texas and across the country.
Chris Armey,
Denton