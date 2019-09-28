There can be a better way
I am a seventh grader who believes that academic tests are very important and can show how much someone has learned. However, I do not think the STAAR test is an accurate [assessment] or in any way a good use of time. I know that the thought of tossing the STAAR test has been thrown out by a state representative, and I am looking forward to seeing the result of this.
I am not trying to come across as lazy and stupid; I am happy to admit I have gotten a master’s rating, or perfect, score. Every time I take the test, I finish at two hours and proceed to sit for the rest of the day reading or catching up on homework. I feel this puts a ton of unnecessary stress on the takers of the test.
I wish to put forth an idea: First of all, rely more heavily on major assessments taken throughout the year. Then you can take a smaller-than-the-STAAR-but-bigger-than-major assessment quarterly. I feel this would take away from the stress and give the students more time to get familiar with the test format, thus leading to better scores and better schools.
Dawson Hainley,
Denton