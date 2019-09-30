Trump must be held accountable
After reading through both the memo of President Donald Trump’s call to Ukraine and the whistleblower report, it is blatantly obvious he has abused his position as president of the United States in an attempt to gain information regarding the upcoming presidential election.
He withheld congressionally approved funds for foreign aid in exchange for politically motivated research on Joe Biden, and when accused of doing so by a whistleblower who followed proper procedure in reporting, responded by implying that said whistleblower was guilty of treason. He then implied that they should receive the same treatment as a foreign spy, all for doing their duty as a citizen and federal employee.
This behavior screams corruption and breaks several laws clearly enumerated in the Constitution. He must be investigated fully and impeached if necessary. These actions reflect on the reputations of any and every politician who does not clearly condemn them. Michael Burgess, John Cornyn and Ted Cruz’s duty is to the country, not the Republican Party. Their duty is to their constituents, not the president.
If Trump is guilty of these accusations, he must be held accountable.
Chris Bell,
Little Elm
Robert Jeffress’ presumption
The presumptuous religious leader Robert Jeffress, once again glorifies Donald Trump in the Sept. 24 front-page article, “At UN Trump focuses on religious freedom.” Jeffress remains in a constant state of confusion about what the Bible says.
Nowhere does the Bible advocate for religious freedom for other religions; that is an American concept. The Bible does, however, condemn those who would destroy the earth. God’s wrath and judgment is spoken of in Revelations 11:18, “The nations were angry; and your wrath has come … for destroying those who destroy the earth.” In Genesis, one of God’s first directives for humans is to act as God’s caretakers of creation, not to act as an exploiter or destroyer, which is evil.
Trump acts as an exploiter of the earth, destroying it for wealth. The horrible storms and fires caused by drought are brought about by man’s failure to care for the earth. Ultimately, Trump, who has no personal Christian faith, doesn’t give a hoot about religious freedom, given his attacks on Muslims as a group and as individuals.
It is a coldly calculating distraction to gain political points with ignorant evangelicals. Trump acts with the connivance of Jeffress, a wolf wearing the fleece of Christianity. The greatest opponents of God have always been religious leaders — and Jeffress is no exception.
Walter Lindrose,
Denton