In 1990, the University of North Texas had a School of Community Service when I arrived. A woke or progressive idea was to promote faculty to become engaged in community service as a third leg of mature academic performance. Most faculty did not understand or even like it. Research and teaching were the tradition. I believe that better research and teaching derived from strong community engagement.
Like-minded faculty started many programs and projects in Denton and elsewhere: K-5 environmental education program with DISD, LISD, Dallas ISD and an after-school with DISD and the first green housing development in Denton. Many projects in Mexico and Costa Rica: a solar-powered village and three schools, a gravity water system, a chicken and fish farm, rural sustainable tourism business, installing clean stoves. All involved students.
Ben Franklin was a very active citizen of his era. Simulating or inventing the post office, universities and libraries. Europe felt he was a world-class scientist for his work on electricity. He pushed the idea for a federation like the Iroquois Confederation as a model for the USA. His complete engagement in the world helped him become one of our Founding Fathers.
Universities can now apply to be evaluated on their community engagement. UTA has received a special award for its community engagement. NT regional network around sustainability exists now. Net zero is the goal of many universities in our region, and thus climate change is on their agenda.