A poem in memory of John Riley
Do you ever wonder how we are,
Five kids that lost their shining star!
An exciting day it was supposed to be —
My dad had been promoted to associate dean.
My mom was thrilled and called all she knew
To deliver the exciting news that soon turned blue!
Do you ever wonder how we are,
The day that changed our lives by far!
Five of us went to a football game
Only to wait while our ride never came.
We hitched a ride with friends that night
When up ahead I saw the lights!
Do you ever wonder how we are,
How you impacted our lives after you drove that car?
I lowered my head and whispered a plea,
We saw our car turned on its side and we began to scream,
Jumping out of the car as officers stood by.
He said your father has died and all I wondered was why.
My mother ran thru the hospital screaming dad’s name,
Only to find out that he had died in vain.
Three bridges you crossed before you hit him head on.
Was the alcohol worth it or do you wish you had none?
But we made it through and stayed very close,
Kids with grandkids making the most,
Our lives incomplete without our parents alive,
But we have been grateful that all of us did thrive.
Do you ever wonder how we are?
Thankfully our dad passed on his shining star!
In memory of John Riley, TWU professor, 9/12/69.
Cathy Riley Bius,
McKinney
Asking what danger a drag show presents
Montana passed a law prohibiting drag shows anywhere children might be present. They believe that the government has a duty to protect children. A federal judge has put a hold on the law because of First Amendment issues.
It’s good that even extreme conservatives concede that the government has a duty to protect citizens, especially more vulnerable citizens like children. But what danger does a drag show present? Are there children who have been harmed by drag shows? What damage has been done?
Conservative extremists are banning books and rewriting and reframing history to protect children. They think children can become gay by reading about gays. A child might feel bad knowing that an ancestor owned slaves. If historical facts make us ashamed or angry, good — then maybe we will be careful not repeat the same mistakes.
But consider applying the Montana logic of protecting children more appropriately. There have been 386 school shootings since Columbine, 46 in 2022. Surely the government has a duty to protect children from being shot and killed as well as the 356,000 traumatized children who were there.
Rather than just punish offenders, we can prevent mass murders. Shouldn’t government ban firearms (especially assault rifles) from any place children might be present?
Comedian Wanda Sikes addressed the extremists’ efforts this way. “Until a drag queen walks into a school and beats eight kids to death with a copy of To Kill a Mockingbird I think you’re focusing on the wrong [thing].”
Dalton Gregory,
Denton
