Forgive us our political trespasses
Father, I have sinned. I confess that I voted for Donald Trump. I confess that I even voted for Trump twice.
I confess that voting for Trump must make me a fascist who must be a threat to American democracy. I confess that anyone else who voted for Trump, even once, must also be a fascist who must be a threat to American democracy. I confess that we have wanted to Make America Great Again.
Although I confess that we must therefore be evil beyond measure and don’t deserve it, I beg for mercy.
Lee Nahrgang,
Denton
In his book Arguing With Zombies, Paul Krugman defines a zombie as someone who will not change his belief no matter how much contrary evidence exists. There are many people who still believe that global warming is, as Donald Trump says, a hoax. The following is some evidence that I hope will bring some of these zombies back to life.
Record-high temperatures have been consistently recorded over several years. Unprecedented heat and drought have dried up so many of China’s rivers that hydropower cutbacks have caused rolling blackouts. In Europe, heat and droughts have caused a shutdown of river cruises on the Rhine. The worst drought in the American Southwest in 1,200 years has caused water usage cuts. One million irrigated farming acres will probably be lost.
Heat causes severe storms. In the last 50 years, weather-related disasters are eight times as frequent as they were in the previous 100 years. Recently, 1,000-year floods have hit Kentucky and Dallas, and rains have flooded a third of Pakistan.
Mass migrations, which are already occurring in Africa, will probably be necessary as heat, drought and flooding make more of our planet uninhabitable.
Many people contend that rapidly reducing the use of fossil fuels by government intervention will be too costly. I contend that the cost of not doing so will be much higher.
Bob Michaelsen,
Denton
