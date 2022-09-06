Who knew that a quiet little Search & Seizure at a Palm Beach country club would spark a red-hot debate over U.S. government classification levels? Depending on your news source, the gravity underlying the raid ranges from that of an “overdue library book” to one-way tickets for our spies to the torture rooms of Moscow’s Lubyanka prison.
With public conversation muddied by changing narratives and false equivalencies, it’s hard to know what to think — so here’s 2 cents from my stint as an analyst inside the intel community. In short, our spies keep us safe, and we need to return the favor. It’s hard to overstate the sensitivity of the docs at the high end of the classification scale.
A former colleague recently vented in a text: “You know, if you or I had taken even one TS/SCI document home and tried to hide it and the FBI raided our houses and found it, we wouldn’t even have gotten a public trial. We would have been tried in camera and be in the Supermax prison outside Florence, Colorado, right now.” Americans of all political stripes, as well as our allies, rely on clandestine intelligence sources to help keep our nations safe, and when these sources are compromised — such as by violating the strict handling protocols of classified docs — the fallout can be lethal.
Nobody knows this better than the president, which is why it’s alarming that anyone would defend storing the docs at a soft target like Mar-A-Lago. Because the stakes are sky high, it’s critical to cut through the noise and get to the bottom of what happened and why.
As hard as it is in today’s sulfuric political climate, we need to resist the temptation to view this investigation through partisan lenses, and let the process — and the rule of law — play out.
Jeff Coffey,
Aubrey
The damage Trump’s done is frightening, and could get worse
Republicans, mainly Trump supporters, desecrate our American flag by dragging it through the slime of insurrection. Trump now says he is financially supporting the insurrectionists. Unfortunately, these MAGA Republicans have no idea what a patriot is or what our flag stands for just as evangelical MAGA supporters have no idea what Christianity stands for. Their political alignment with MAGA activists has given legitimacy to white nationalism, antisemitism, racism and QAnon accusations of satanic child sacrifices by liberal politicians. This is totally inconsistent with Christianity by any orthodox measure.
The 2020 elections were proven the most secure in our nation’s history, yet 70% of Republicans still believe Trump won. These jelly-brained denialists believe Donald Trump’s big lie, which is beyond rationale. This is un-American and destructive to our democracy.
Donald Trump’s history is full of scandals, lies, deceit, illegal activities and immorality. The latest scandal about him stealing top-secret government files should lead to immediate prosecution. Even though many top-secret documents were seized from the Mar-a-Lago basement, there were 48 folders in Trump’s office marked top-secret or classified that had no contents. This is a continuing threat to our nation’s security.
The damage Trump and his supporters have done to our democracy is frightening, but it could get worse. The outrage that Hungary’s dictator Viktor Orbán was applauded at CPAC only goes to prove my previous letter’s comments on the Republican Party’s slide into totalitarianism. Is this our country’s future? I pray not.