It is time to stop the decline of our democracy. So many negative things have happened in such a short period of time:

  • Women’s freedom of control of their reproductive rights is gone.
  • Protection of the well-being of the already born is in danger.
  • Book bans are increasing.
  • Availability of safe and secure election services has decreased.
  • More elected representatives are supporting rioting in the streets.
  • Civil discussion to deal with social problems is decreasing.
  • Little progress has been made in regard to problems facing migrants.
  • Gun violence is out of control.

