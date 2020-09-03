A chance to cooperate and lead
In a globalized world where states are experiencing more integration and interaction each year, a unilateral approach in combating the COVID-19 crisis is not sufficient. The United States is home to numerous cosmopolitan areas that attract workers and travelers from around the world. Because of this, global health should be a top priority for American policymakers. Regarding global health, notably COVID-19, we are only as strong as our weakest link.
Under the Trump administration, the U.S. has relied on a nationalist and hyperpolitical approach to the COVID-19 crisis. In addition to beginning the process of leaving the World Health Organization, the U.S. has relied on attacking China while simultaneously abandoning many lines of communication with its most trusted allies.
As Americans, we must demand a depoliticized foreign policy that emphasizes international solidarity. I ask you to please contact Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn as well as your representative in the House and demand that they protect the International Affairs Budget and support aid for developing countries in their fight against the health crisis. In cooperating with the rest of the world, the U.S. has the opportunity to recapture its role as the leader of the international system.
Mason Cantrell,
Bryan