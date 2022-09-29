DRC_Keyboard

Appraisal district board should have considered more applicants for chief position

Cannot the Board of Directors of Denton Central Appraisal District (DCAD) do anything in accordance with good business practices? It is my understanding that after the termination of Chief Appraiser Hope McClure, just a few weeks ago, and the appointment of Don Spencer, the deputy chief appraiser, as interim chief appraiser, the board, without any effort to gather applications for the chief appraiser position, [intends] to name Spencer chief appraiser.

