Appraisal district board should have considered more applicants for chief position
Cannot the Board of Directors of Denton Central Appraisal District (DCAD) do anything in accordance with good business practices? It is my understanding that after the termination of Chief Appraiser Hope McClure, just a few weeks ago, and the appointment of Don Spencer, the deputy chief appraiser, as interim chief appraiser, the board, without any effort to gather applications for the chief appraiser position, [intends] to name Spencer chief appraiser.
I do not know anything about Spencer’s abilities but know that he was not selected last round when McClure was chosen. I guess they felt he was not the best candidate. I would think that after the last fiasco with McClure, the taxpayers of Denton County would deserve knowing that the board searched for the best person to be chief appraiser.
I do not mean to suggest that Spencer is not qualified or the best candidate, but without a search and seeking other candidates, how can the taxpayers of Denton County be sure? This is not how nongovernment entities operate, and the board has done nothing to reestablish confidence in DCAD.
What is wrong with this board? The chief is terminated, and two weeks later, they [look to] promote the deputy, who was there when all the problems were present. In addition, they are still talking about a severance package for the terminated chief.
The process leaves one questioning the competence of the board.