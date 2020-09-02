Real problem
Ron Fannin, in his Aug. 26 letter to the editor, titled “Texas deserves an explanation,” seemed to believe Donald Trump coordinated with Russia during the 2016 election. There was a House, Senate, FBI and the Mueller investigation done by nine highly partisan Democrat lawyers over two years; no Republicans allowed. The only thing they found was Hillary Clinton’s Russian dossier, which the FBI used to get a warrant to spy on Trump. Apparently, the letter writer watches too much CNN and MSNBC Democrat propaganda channels.
As far as the (Democrat-only) impeachment goes, the House of Representatives is the investigative body, and the Senate is the jury. The House could have called any witnesses they wanted to. They were just trying to drag the process out.
Apparently asking someone to look into a Democratic vice president’s corruption is an impeachable offense. If withholding a billion dollars of taxpayer money to keep his son’s corrupt company from being investigated is wrong, then we have a real problem. Joe Biden is on tape bragging about it. Hunter was making approximately $1 million a year with no gas or oil experience.
Larry Moudy,
Valley View
Leadership needed in pandemic
Like many, I follow the number of coronavirus cases closely. It is flagrant that in a country and state with scientific and economic prominence, our numbers continue to be among the highest, proving we were not prepared to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and still aren’t.
How did we get here? Enabling and adopting the “it will go away” model could be a clue. It is a historical and scientific fact viruses exist, mutate, replicate, become difficult to control, resulting in devastating consequences. Also well documented is what’s required to be prepared: constant funding streams on all levels to support research for prevention, identification, treatments and protection.
Being a formidable player on the world, country, state and local stages, insisting there are coordinated plans and resources and the ability to quickly execute is called “leadership.” Soon we will be able to vote for those who have it!
Study the facts and choose wisely. We owe it to those who have died, those affected by this virus and to future generations, to be prepared the next time!
Maria Reynolds-Diaz,
Frisco