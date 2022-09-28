Recall is politically driven waste of taxpayer dollars
I just read the Denton Record-Chronicle’s Sept. 28 article concerning the recall lawsuit for Alison Maguire, whose “crime” was to post a meme on social media. SIGH! There is absolutely no excuse for ever politicizing a city government election.
Don Duff publicly did that in his quote for the Record-Chronicle. Shame on the city for spending the taxpayers’ money on a lawsuit that should have never happened. For Duff to state, and the city to support, his reason — to make sure that the “liberals” don’t have a majority on the council — is inexcusable.
The business of the city should never be a left or right decision. The city’s business is to do what’s best for the individual citizens, not only in Denton but the surrounding communities that rely on our utilities.
Even in yesterday’s meeting, the mayor made the statement that we should work to keep Denton out of the news, yet three members of the City Council persist in supporting Don Duff and his vitriolic pursuit of a council member who had the audacity to post a meme. Perhaps we all should remember that public servants are fair game when it comes to public office.
The meme wasn’t libel, and for those who disagreed with his vote, probably funny. Quit wasting the taxpayers’ dollars and back off the recall. It never should have been sanctioned in the first place. The city can withdraw the petition and let Robson Ranch decide their representative in the next election.