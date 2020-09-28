An endless list
I can’t understand how anyone with any intelligence supports Donald Trump. He endorses eliminating the Affordable Health Care Act, which extends inexpensive health care to millions of our citizens. Trump now has told us over 20,000 lies. Over 80% of deaths from COVID-19 could have been spared if Trump had not lied about it. It’s a hoax, he said. Putin must have something nasty on Trump, as he goes out of his way to kiss Putin’s posterior. Donald is anti-science and anti-global warming, which is already devastating parts of our nation with hurricanes and fires.
Trump abandoned the Kurds, who fought fiercely with our troops against ISIS. He disparages our military. He caged immigrant children and then kicked them out of the U.S. with no parental guidance or help. The list is endless. On top of everything, he watches TV all day, and he gets his guidance from right-wing TV news anchors.
I suppose most Trump supporters also watch right-wing news channels such as FOX and OAN. They live in an alternate reality where lies and conspiracy theories are portrayed as fact. If these individuals broadened their knowledge by reading standard newspapers, or watched mainstream media, they would find the bubble they have been living in is filled with flatulence. They badly need fresh air to keep their brain from further decay.
Trump’s support of deranged QAnon and white nationalists is disgusting. Donald’s ignorant and irresponsible governance has lowered our standing in the world to where we now rate lower than Trump’s supposed S-hole countries. Sad.
John T. Weber,
Denton