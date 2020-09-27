You don’t mess with ‘fairness’
You don’t tug on Superman’s cape.
You don’t spit into the wind.
You don’t pull the mask off that old Lone Ranger.
And you don’t mess around with American’s view of “fairness.”
America was founded on fairness and what is morally right. Just because you “can” do something doesn’t mean that you “should” do something. Also, the Republicans have proven what they are by their own words and deeds; can’t be taken at their word, can’t be expected to do anything except be for themselves, two-faced.
The Republicans blocked President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nomination 10 months before an election saying the next president should nominate the next justice. Then, RBG died 46 days before this election, and after telling us they would not vote for a replacement, immediately did exactly what they said they would not do. They lied. They did what anybody would judge to be “unfair.”
I think they will get what they wanted, a very conservative court. From here on out, until the makeup of the court changes, the Supreme Court will be a “Republican” court. Every decision detrimental to women will be viewed as a “Republican decision.”
When the court reduces access to health care, removes environmental laws, attacks gay rights, it will be done by a “Republican Court.” There is a long list.
You don’t tug on Superman’s cape, and you don’t mess around with “fairness” — which is exactly what the GOP has done.
William Reed,
Denton