I’ve always enjoyed reading Ramiro Valdez’s fun and educational stories in the paper. Although I recognized his political preference, to date I don’t recall that showing through any of his pieces, at least in the ones I’ve seen. What a difference one essay made, that of Sept. 24.
No one’s laughing, Mr. Valdez, about the 2 million-plus trespassers who’ve been apprehended at the United States southern border. That figure doesn’t include the estimated million who’ve sneaked in and are roaming the country. As a stated environmentalist, these figures should concern you. The monetary cost alone to American citizens of dealing with these lawbreakers should horrify you.
That’s not counting the fentanyl being smuggled in by the cartels, which according to reports, has killed a multitude of young people. The current administration appears not to care a whit about security for the legally resident human beings within what at one time was a semblance of a border. Why are you unhappy with several governors, overwhelmed with damage to the well-being of their states by illegal hordes, sending a tiny percentage to cities and states that proudly boast of offering sanctuary to all who enter?
Because they were “Hispanics” instead of Africans or Asians? Is that more important to you than disdain for your nation’s border? By the way, undoubtedly you know that the current administration has been flying illegal immigrants to red states around the country in the dead of night with no warning to communities for more than a year. No joke.