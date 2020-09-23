Overcome, or learn to adjust
This is my second letter on this subject. For those who missed my first, a little breakdown: When seniors enter this part of their lives, some repeat themselves, talk about the past like it was the present and other things that were learned growing up that should be natural for all of us.
Family members and professionals work to help those with their problems. There are some who need to learn their ABCs, simple math problems, writing and how to get along with others. Learning how to write may be hard for some due to pens, pencil sizes and how hard it is for them to hold these items. A Sharpie or magic marker may be used.
Anger and getting along with others is another problem. Blaming others for things and not taking responsibility for their own actions is common — a good name for this person is “bully.”
Some people can overcome these problems. But far more have ways of adjusting to them.
For those of you wondering how I know about problems some seniors have, I’m in my mid-70s and have seen friends and friends of friends with various problems.
Dan Christian,
Ponder
What is he hiding?
“The law is for suckers” has been President Donald Trump’s guiding principle for his entire life. He has violated the law repeatedly. Since he has been president, the Senate and the Justice Department have helped him avoid accountability.
Trump has blocked all attempts to investigate his behavior before he was elected. What is he hiding? According to a New York Times report, Trump and his family engaged in criminal tax fraud on a huge scale. In addition, Trump spent $400 million on property from 2006 to 2014. Don Jr. carelessly disclosed that the money came from Russia, and much of it is rumored to have been for criminal money laundering. This may be the reason that Trump caters to Putin with big foreign policy favors, such as leaving Syria so Russia could move in.
Since he has been in office, he has (1) “rented” space in his properties to foreign governments and others in exchange for favors (note how he sides with Saudi Arabia in foreign policy); (2) bargained with Ukraine to interfere in the election for him; (3) blocked congressional oversight in violation of the Constitution; and (4) is doing everything he can to disrupt November’s election, such as slowing the Postal Service and trying to get his followers to disrupt the polls by showing up after voting by mail.
Do we really want to elect this person to a second term?
Bob Michaelsen,
Denton