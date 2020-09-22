Listing Biden’s lies
Larry Beck in his Sept. 8 guest essay, titled “Misplaced faith?”, worried about Donald Trump’s sex life and lies about his finances.
Democratic candidate Joe Biden has a track record of lying. Running for president in 1988, he told a rally that he went to law school on a full academic scholarship, finished in the top half of his class and graduated college with three degrees. Wrong, wrong and wrong. He was on partial scholarship, finished 76th out of a class of 85 and graduated college with one degree.
Also, Biden suddenly dropped out of the presidential race when the media caught him lifting whole passages from a speech by a former British politician.
More Biden lies:
“The Obama administration didn’t lock people up in cages.” Wrong. They not only did, they built the cages.
Biden said he participated in anti-segregation sit-ins, verified by no one. The NAACP tagged Biden as one of the Senate’s leading segregationists.
Biden said the NAACP endorsed him every time he ran. Wrong.
Biden said there have been 6,114 deaths in the military from COVID. The correct number is seven, according to the Department of Defense.
Mr. Beck seems interested in Trump’s sex life. Of course, a former Biden staff assistant made sexual assault charges against him.
A number of women have come forward to accuse Biden of sexual depravity. A Nevada candidate for lieutenant governor said Biden smelled her hair and kissed the back of her head at a campaign event.
Mr. Beck’s obsession with sex and the White House is strange since two Democratic presidents, John Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson, had long lists of dalliances. And who can forget Bill Clinton’s?
Paul Knopick,
Denton
Support USPS
It is time for our local elected leaders to impress on Donald Trump that interfering with the U.S. Postal Service to affect a federal election is committing an impeachable offense and breaking several federal laws.
Donald Trump thinks he has proved he is protected from prosecution. Those same protections do not apply to other elected or appointed leaders.
Being silent is being complicit; being complicit is being an accomplice; being an accomplice subjects them to the same charges and penalties as the leader.
Our elected leaders must begin to pass legislation that protects and supports the Postal Service and our election in this time of crisis.
Rural as well as urban constituents are expressing the worry that:
- Their bills will not come to them on time through the mail.
- The bills they pay will not reach the recipient in time, and they may face late charges.
- Their medicine will not arrive on time.
- They are certainly concerned that the ballots they mail will not reach the election office on time.
Evidence of the crime:
- The USPS in Texas has never had difficulty handling the mail in previous elections.
- Texas failed to expand mail-in voting.
Why has the USPS now notified Texans they will not be able to deliver their ballots on time?
Avoid prosecution, avoid impeachment, avoid ridicule — support the USPS!
Jim Williams,
Denton
Such a novelty
COVID-19 is a “novel” virus, we are told.
That must be the case, because whether I’m at risk of spreading it depends upon whether I am standing or sitting. If I walk through a restaurant, I must wear a mask so that I don’t spread the virus. Once I sit down, though, I’m no longer dangerous! The mask can be removed at that point.
A novel virus indeed.
Robert Wood,
Corinth