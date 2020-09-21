Separation of church and state
It appears Denton Bible Church, perhaps like many other churches in Denton, has set up a voter registration table in their lobby. An act that in itself is not a violation of the constitutional principle of separation of church and state. What seems to step over that line is the leaflet DBC supplies to those who do register at the church that suggests conservative Christian candidates on the ballot for City Council and the mayor’s seat are more worthy of their vote than all other candidates.
The leaflet headlines with “Pray and Vote Your Faith: The following are showing the strongest Biblical values” and then goes on to list known conservatives who vote Republican and have publicly made their faith known unsolicited at perhaps every public opportunity.
Now I’m not questioning that these chosen few are unworthy of your vote, just that their religious affiliation shouldn’t be an automatic given when it comes to matters of city politics that have little to do with matters of faith.
If Denton Bible Church is suggesting that somehow their preferences over the other candidates have stronger family values or demonstrate more empathy to the weak, the afflicted and the destitute as the pastor’s sermon referenced last August regarding Psalm 82, they should show how they derived at this conclusion. They should further illustrate how such values will affect their voting records on matters related to housing, zoning, employment opportunities, taxes, etc.
Or is DBC’s motive more devious? Would their selection of candidates oppose any issue that tries to promote racial and gender equality in housing, hiring practices and vital medical services? Do their actions actually have less to do with good governance than it is an attempt at creating a government more akin to a theocracy rather than a republican democracy.
In our 21st century social transformations that challenge more traditional norms, will DBC’s choices side with a bygone era that clings to xenophobic and homophobic patterns of behavior, excluding other humans who do not fit into their rigid world view.
I sincerely hope that those who do pray to guide them in their voting decisions do so based on much more than a person’s willingness to invoke their faith in an opportunistic fashion that presumes more than time has allowed us to see who they really are.
Larry Beck,
Denton