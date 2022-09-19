Republicans are now squirming from their extreme stance on anti-abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest. Even Greg Abbott says that women who are raped can go to Plan B. Do not fall for these con artist lies. If they were to be elected again, they would go right back to their extreme stance.
If you believe in the right to vote (and you are anti-American if you don’t): BETO.
If you respect women: BETO.
If you want teachers to get decent pay. And teach honest history. Slaves were not volunteers paid a wage: BETO.
If you believe the truth, that the election was not stolen: BETO.
Texas has five of the worst mass shootings in the last five years. If you don’t want kids killed by AR-15s designed for the Vietnam War. I had to pass classroom tests and qualify on the shooting range for my CHL. Abbott lets yahoos down the street with pistols, no training: BETO.
Ronald Reagan in 1989 said, “If ever we closed our doors to new Americans from every country and every corner of the world, our world leadership, our strength, would be lost.” Today, Republicans put immigrant children in cages, separated babies from mothers, many never reunited, sent immigrants including babies to other states with lies promising them jobs. It can take up to 20 years for immigrants to join their family here, six years to have adjudication for asylum cases. BETO says six months. If you believe immigrants shouldn’t be treated like animals: BETO.