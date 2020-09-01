Alternative reality
President Donald Trump and the Republicans continued their public relations charade on the last night of the Republican National Convention, living in their alternative reality and hoping Americans would not care about their lies and disproven conspiracy theories.
That, however, will not erase the brutal reality Trump and Republicans will not admit and in fact are strategically ignoring: The United States has a pandemic resulting in the deaths of over 180,000 Americans that Trump from the start has failed to address effectively.
Let’s put this tragedy into perspective. More people have died of COVID-19 since the Republican convention began than all those who were killed in 9/11. And to make matters worse, approximately 2,000 attended Trump’s acceptance speech — almost all without masks (which were not required), without safe distancing and most not having been tested for the virus.
Shamefully, the president again inappropriately used the White House (“The People’s House”), the site of official government business and paid for by taxpayers, as the site — the prop — for a partisan event.
This is disgraceful. Americans must vote to save our democracy!
Richard Cherwitz,
Austin
Baskets of voters
Before deciding whether and how to vote, consider what modern anti-liberal leaders of the Democratic Party think of you. At a private fundraiser in 2016, Hillary Clinton placed the 50% of Americans who might vote against her in two “baskets” (an insult in itself).
One “basket” held “desperate” people who deserved compassion. They were too alienated to know better; they were just ignorant losers.
Another “basket” held people who did know better. They were therefore evil, “irredeemable” “deplorables.”
My wonderful parents didn’t have the opportunity to go beyond eighth grade. They became farm and ranch workers going from job to job. Hillary would place them in the first “basket.” They were just ignorant losers (or stupid).
Since my supposedly ignorant parents knew the value of the education they couldn’t have, they encouraged me to seek higher education. Hillary therefore places me in the basket of educated evil “irredeemable” “deplorables” (devils).
Only four years ago, such bigotry wasn’t generally revealed openly.
My, how the times have changed! Now the basket of ignorant losers is much smaller. Today anti-liberal Democrat leaders proudly express their hatred for practically all who disagree with them. They call us racists, fascists, white supremacists, even if we’re black or brown.
But hate is a terrible thing.
If you like being placed in the small “basket” of ignorant losers or the large “basket” of evil, “irredeemable” “deplorables,” vote for anti-liberal Democrat political leaders or don’t vote. If you dislike it, register and vote against them.
Lee Nahrgang,
Denton