Congrats to Linda Tutt High School’s Teacher of the Year
As a neighbor of Linda Tutt High School, I would like to commend school’s 2022-23 Teacher of the Year, Michelle Guynes, for her yearslong commitment to patrolling the streets in our area during the school year.
Kudos to Kali Wood, assistant principal at Linda Tutt, for empowering her employee to continue her hourly patrols throughout the school day.
Patrolling the streets of our neighborhood is a visible display of Ms. Guynes’ dedication to her students, Linda Tutt High, Sanger ISD and the Sanger community in general.
Hoyt Riley,
Sanger
The subsidies enabling global climate disruption
The International Monetary Fund recently released a report about the worldwide subsidization of the production and mining of fossil fuels, oil, methane (natural gas) and coal.
In 2022 those subsidies totaled $7 trillion. That’s an astounding $13 million a minute spent by governments, including the U.S., to support a highly profitable sector and its stock holders when it is known beyond doubt that the mining and combustion of those fuels are altering the climate and endangering any prospect of a livable and prosperous future.
These subsidies enable global climate disruption and the catastrophic economic, social and environmental impacts it is causing. This is absolute insanity.
Ed Soph,
Denton
