Regarding Walt Lindrose’s Sept. 15 essay, titled “Supreme Cowards allowed a dystopia”:
I do not see how this vitriolic rampage in any way meets the standards outlined for submissions for any editorial page, expressed or not. I think it has really nothing to do with the Supreme Court, but just an outlet to condemn Christianity as he sees it. You can almost see the fire in his eyes.
Shame on you for publishing this.
William Collins,
Denton
Over 2 million Americans live with limb loss or limb difference, but two-thirds won’t receive a prosthetic device. There is not much information to explain why or if people are getting access to the care they need. That’s why I’m urging Sen. John Cornyn, Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Marc Veasey to cosponsor the Triple A Study Act (S. 1089/HR 2461).
The Triple A Study Act solves this problem by identifying the best care practices for people living with limb loss and limb difference. It studies specific challenges, including how often people are denied coverage for devices and outcomes like whether patients can return to work. Medicare, the VA system and private insurers will all benefit from this information.
As a member of the limb loss and limb difference community, my experience obtaining a prosthetic device was difficult and I want other people living with limb loss to have the same opportunity so they can live the life they want to live.
The Triple A Study Act is important because it will improve the health of millions of people living with limb loss or limb difference.
Deborah Forbes,
Volunteer, Amputee Coalition
Fort Worth
The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed the world to the brink. In the U.S., where it was turned into a political football instead of a health crisis, someone had to stand up and be the adult in the room.
Thank you, President Biden, for being that adult.
John Zeigler,
Denton
We are lucky enough to own a summer home out of state. A colorful little gingerbread cottage among other like cottages up in the Northeast. We all like to fly flags on the cottages — American, home state, peace, birthday, BLM, gender equality, suffragette, etc. I have two Texas flags — one regular and one that is three shades of green like the University of North Texas’ state flag. This is because our cottage is greenish.
So now every day that one of our Texas flags is flying, more than a few tourists this summer have stopped to ask me, “What’s going on in Texas?” I tell them, “I have no idea what’s happening in Texas these days, but I sure am embarrassed by it all.”
So now I’ve stopped flying the Texas flag. Sad, really. I’ve lived in Texas for 60-plus years. And I miss the late, great state of Texas.
Does anybody have an answer to their question?
Brant Weatherford,
Cross Roads
Maternal mortality, postpartum depression, sudden infant death syndrome and domestic violence are just a few of the major issues plaguing women’s and children’s health in Texas.
Texas has some of the highest rates of maternal death and depression. These issues tend to affect minority communities disproportionately. Education and limited resources leave women and children vulnerable to adverse health outcomes or situations.
Recently, in the 87th Legislature, House Bill 331, aiming to create an evidence-based universal home visitation program in Texas, was rejected. Home visitation programs have individuals who can efficiently advocate for women and children.
Evidence-based home visitation programs have been seen to improve maternal and child health issues. These programs consist of trained professionals who will visit the homes of families before, during and after pregnancy in order to promote health. They educate and connect families to resources as well as advocate for their health needs or goals.
Everyone, especially women and children, deserve an advocate. Join in advocating for women and children throughout Texas by supporting home visitation programs.
Kate Molina,
Master of Public Health candidate 2022, University of North Texas Health Science Center
Young at Heart performs at the Celebration Stage on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 9-9:45 a.m. to open the Saturday lineup for Denton’s Arts & Jazz Festival. The music will be a mix of classic big band, swing, ’70s rock and Motown. Composed of local senior citizens, Young at Heart plays for local dances and concert venues throughout the year.
Their original Arts & Jazz concert location was deleted because it was to have been indoors, and for safety purposes all such concerts were placed elsewhere. That is why Young at Heart does not appear in any of the A&J publicity.
Come and listen. You will be delighted.
Richard Waddell,
Denton
Most of us could benefit from a more balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables, and according to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans there’s also room in our meals to choose lean beef more often.
Steaks, roasts and ground beef provide high-quality protein, iron, zinc, B vitamins and other essential nutrients that help offset nutrient shortfalls at every life stage starting with young children through older adults.
The internet and social media have contributed to the rampant spread of misinformation around the healthfulness of beef. As a registered dietitian for 45 years, I’ve seen time and again that overall diet and lifestyle contribute to one’s health, not a single food or ingredient.
There are nearly 40 cuts of lean beef, many that can be part of a heart-healthy diet, and my husband and I enjoy beef dishes many nights of the week. Beef provides unmatched flavor and serves as the ideal vehicle to encourage people to eat more vegetables and fruits like in a beef stir-fry or an entree salad.
Beef pairs well with other food groups — grains, fruits, veggies and dairy — for a balanced diet that promotes health and prevents disease. It’s time to stop telling people what not to eat and give them the tools to build better diets with nutritious foods they enjoy, like beef.
The evidence-based research supports including beef in healthy diets. I trust the science.
Neva Cochran,
Dallas