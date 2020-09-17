Not great
America is not made “greater” or “better” or “safer” by a president who promotes bigotry rather than brotherhood, cruelty rather than compassion, greed rather than generosity, fear rather than hope, falsehoods rather than truth, ignorance rather than enlightenment, and destruction rather than renewal.
Ed Soph,
Denton
Those who serve others
I don’t know Dalton Gregory well, though his brother Mike was a customer of mine many, many years ago. Dalton’s Sept. 12 guest essay, titled “It is nice to feel useful, but …,” is really, unknown to himself, about himself. Being 76 myself, I understand how it is with him being 68 to be useful.
The rest of his essay is about Bud Myers, who was a custodian for the Denton Independent School District. He was of the millions of individuals who make the United States what it is today.
Dalton is also one of those who had a large part in educating the young in our schools. Mr. Gregory takes things a little further by recognizing the hearts of those like Mr. Myers who worked for others as opposed to himself. Dalton, you are also one of those.
One of these days in the future, your daughter will need your help when she wants to add another man to her life. Be ready. She will need you more than ever.
Thanks for the years you have served, just like Mr. Myers.
Jim Penton,
Denton