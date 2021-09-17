In middle school, the STAAR scores for reading went down 4 points and for math 15 points from 2019 to 2021. In 2020 and most of 2021, most Texas students did online learning, which made the scores drop. It is better to learn in person than online.
Social interaction is a big part of life because if people have no friends, it will be hard for them to get through their jobs when older. And with coronavirus and online learning, students barely get to do any social interaction unless doing it on Zoom, which is not the same as in the classroom. Students may not be able to read each other’s feelings or expressions as well as with in-person interaction. Online communication also does not allow people to touch each other, and physical contact is important.
Students can get more help at school than on a Zoom meeting. It takes time to send an email to the teacher for help, or if a student asks a question on Zoom, the internet might have glitches or problems. However, in school, learners can just raise their hands, and the teacher will help them right away.
In 2022, STAAR scores should go up because most students are learning in person. Most of the kids in Texas are happy to be back in school because they get to see all their teachers and friends. Students should remain in school.