Think before you vote
Now is certainly the time for all of us to be critical thinkers and not be taken in by outright false propaganda themes. Don’t buy in to outlandish and emotional statements that have little basis in reality.
Those who seek to mislead us think that if a message is repeated often enough and loud enough we will become believers. Be willing to always check for true facts. Medical issues should be decided on scientific data and analysis and not by off-the-cuff personal opinion.
Watch out for those who tend to not answer a question but are quick to change the subject or rely on distortion. Put your trust in those who are willing to accept their fair share of responsibility and do not quickly blame others.
Think carefully before you vote.
John Hipple,
Denton