Loyalty and transgressions
Regarding William Collins’ Sept. 11 letter to the editor, titled “Something to consider”:
Matthew 4:8: “Again, the devil took him up into an exceeding high mountain, and showed him all the kingdoms of the world, and the glory of them;
“And said unto him, All these things will I give thee, if thou wilt fall down and worship me.”
Now, paraphrased for these times:
The candidate showed them his list of judges and the glory of them and said to them: I will give you all these judges if you will be loyal only to me forever.
And the evangelicals said, “Hmmm, good deal. We’ll take it.”
And they were ever loyal to him, ignoring all means of transgressions both past and future.
Ed Reiss,
Denton
Biden, the Trojan horse
A member of Joe Biden’s campaign wandered off from the protection of the Democrat media, CNN and MSNBC and most others. On Fox News he was asked three times if Biden used a teleprompter during his speech and question-and-answer sessions. The guy refused to answer. I wonder why.
Everyone who pays any attention knows the truth. He hesitates after each question so an answer can be typed. He asks them to move the writing up so he could read it. He has read the header instead of the answer, and once he was showing a picture, and the teleprompter was reflected on the glass.
At one of his rallies, a woman wanted to ask a question. She was not allowed to ask her own question but one supplied by the campaign: No hard questions allowed. If Biden wins, how is this going to work? Is he going to run the government from his basement, especially of the coronavirus is still around? Does he take the teleprompter into meetings with world leaders so someone can tell him what to say?
If he is elected, I believe the left will use the 25th Amendment to disqualify him, and Kamala Harris, the senator who is to the left of Bernie Sanders, will be president. They know the far left would not be elected, so Biden is that Trojan horse. Biden has even adopted all of Bernie’s left-wing ideas, but the Democrat media are hiding it as best they can.
Larry Moudy,
Valley View