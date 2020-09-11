Person vs. platform
It seems self-evident that a recent op-ed author does not understand the difference between person and platform. A recent Denton Record-Chronicle published essay, riddled with links to opinion pieces published in progressive magazines, provides the necessary echo for him and others to continue their misunderstanding of politics. Many voters can consciously disagree with Trump’s Twitter account activity (among other character flaws) while still accepting that his platform better aligns with personal beliefs.
I do not begin to assume I speak for all Christians, but this election is bigger than a Falwell endorsement or pro-life judges. The 2020 vote is about, among other things, the protection of religious liberty. This Democratic ticket has a long history of challenging the protection of the unborn, people of faith and religious liberty as a whole. Trump’s alleged faith in God is irrelevant to the task of the president protecting constitutional rights. The Biden/Harris ticket has tried to subvert religious liberty through various means for decades, including our highest courts.
Though publishing Falwell’s salacious sins in the Record-Chronicle might be cathartic to some, it is misguided in its aim to dismantle the Republican platform that has historically and currently appeals to the conservative Christian.
Andrew Rozell,
Denton