During slavery times, some Southerners argued that slaves were so stupid and animal-like that they didn’t know what was best for them. It was therefore an act of compassion to become their masters and force them to do what would make them human and was best for them. Probably, at least some of the Southerners making that argument wanted so much for it to be true that they convinced themselves and actually believed the lie.
Fast forward to present day America — some politicians, elites and their followers argue that other Americans are so stupid and animal-like that they don’t know what’s best for them. It’s therefore an act of compassion to become their masters and force them to do what will make them human and is best for them. Probably, at least some of these wannabe-masters want so much for their argument to be true that they convince themselves and actually believe that what they’re saying and proposing is true and for the best.
Our country was founded on such principles as “liberty,” rule of law and freedom of speech. For wannabe-masters, such principles hinder forcing other Americans to do what wannabe-masters claim is for the best. Such principles must therefore be trashed, along with our flag and other symbols of our country.
Most of us stupid, animal-like “deplorables” prefer honoring our country’s principles and symbols, making our own choices and accepting the consequences of those choices. We reject a modern master-slave relationship. We reject tyranny.