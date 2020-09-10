Something to consider
Regarding Larry Beck’s Sept. 9 guest essay, titled “Misplaced faith?”:
As for voting for Donald Trump on the single issue of abortion on demand, yes, if his actions could eliminate this national sin, I would vote for him even though I otherwise despise every fabric of his being.
You and all the other Trump haters just do not get it. You yourself stated that you are confounded. So just who is it that is “ever seeing but never perceiving and ever hearing but never understanding”?
The fact that most evangelicals choose to overlook all the character flaws of Trump in spite of whether they may be true has to be an indictment of the most serious nature against the Democratic platform. You should give some consideration to that.
William Collins,
Denton
Pot calling the kettle black
Last week, Joe Biden stated he was preparing for the upcoming presidential debates by “brushing up on Trump’s multiple lies.” The same Joe Biden who disgracefully exited the 1988 presidential race for his lies told while seeking the Democratic nomination.
During the campaign, investigations revealed Biden had misappropriated phrases and quotes from Robert Kennedy, John Kennedy, Hubert Humphrey and British Labor Party Leader Neil Kinnock, using them as his own.
He also confessed to committing plagiarism in law school by quoting someone else’s work “without proper citation.”
Biden would go on to make sensational claims that he had attended law school on a full academic scholarship, the only one in his class to do so. Also, that he had graduated in the top half of his class, was the outstanding student in the political science department all the while graduating college with three degrees.
Newsweek would report Biden attended college on a half scholarship, graduating near the bottom of his class with one degree.
He was forced to acknowledge these misrepresentations as well as not being named the Outstanding Political Class Student.
Biden’s class ranking was 76 out of 85.
Given Joe Biden’s infidelity toward truth, this tack of “going after Trump for multiple lies” would be nothing short of the “the pot calling the kettle black.”
Joe Tims,
Justin