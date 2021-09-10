While this issue presents a minor risk for Denton in the next 10 years perhaps, some low-cost reforms should be considered. Large urban cities in the USA and abroad are adopting strategies to reduce extreme heat gain, e.g., Chicago, Los Angeles, Singapore and New York City. In part to lower heat gain, Dallas has a tree planting program for this fall.
Why? Increasing incidence of heat strokes and suicidal tendencies have been noted with extreme heat gain. With extreme heat, air quality declines and then premature deaths increase, especially for children and elders. NPR reviewed how workers who are outside experience death due to extreme heat exposure.
Louisville, Kentucky, awarded grants to address urban heat. Philadelphia’s Green Roof Tax Credit program is another example. Denton’s city officials can review the various strategies to mitigate extreme urban heat.
Many strategies are well known. More trees and shrubs, cool roofs, e-windows, reduced use of black top and radiant barriers under roofs are a few examples that have been used locally. Recently, a new white paint for roofs has been invented to dramatically reduce heat gain. Energy costs also can be lowered. It may be appropriate to start planning now for heat gain in Denton as the planet becomes warmer.
Our building codes have helped Denton become more sustainable every year as new structures go up.