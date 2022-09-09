DRC_Keyboard

Media coverage of queen prior to her death was poorly executed

I was appalled by CNN’s — and for that matter MSNBC’s — coverage Thursday morning of the queen of England’s health, coverage that lasted for four hours prior to her passing. All other news was buried, including the enormous problems facing the United Kingdom and negatively impacting the daily lives of its citizens. With so many people in the U.K. living in poverty and trying desperately to cope with rising prices, the media’s coverage of the pending death of the queen was rhetorically unfitting and made no sense.

