Media coverage of queen prior to her death was poorly executed
I was appalled by CNN’s — and for that matter MSNBC’s — coverage Thursday morning of the queen of England’s health, coverage that lasted for four hours prior to her passing. All other news was buried, including the enormous problems facing the United Kingdom and negatively impacting the daily lives of its citizens. With so many people in the U.K. living in poverty and trying desperately to cope with rising prices, the media’s coverage of the pending death of the queen was rhetorically unfitting and made no sense.
As someone who taught communication for more than 40 years, I was especially struck by the fact that the discourse of CNN reporters was morbid, ghoulish and inappropriate, eulogizing and memorializing her many hours in advance of her death. In addition, CNN’s photos and videos of the arrival of the queen’s family, accompanied with commentary about who was in which auto, as well as the family members’ somber expressions, was unjustified; it violated the royal family’s desire for privacy and decorum. Put simply, awaiting the queen’s death should not receive this kind and amount of attention.
To be clear: I am not a royalist but fully understand and appreciate how important the queen is to so many people and countries. Nevertheless, CNN’s coverage was excessive and constituted the wrong genre of rhetoric and sounded the wrong tone.