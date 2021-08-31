Out of touch with reality
Is Greg Abbott playing with a full deck? A well-written essay by Ramiro Valdez [published Aug. 14] provides a sane, normal view of vaccinations and mask-wearing as opposed to Greg Abbott’s specious mask order effectively eliminating the best line of defense for unvaccinated children; that, coupled with Abbott’s insistence that parents not be informed of their children’s exposure to COVID, and Abbott comes down squarely on the side of the virus. Oblivious to the illegality of the situation, the political hacks on the Texas Supreme Court rubber-stamp what Abbott wants.
Further out of touch with reality is Abbott’s quixotic desire to build a border wall with Mexico that Donald Trump with all his power and resources failed to accomplish. Abbott purloined $250 million from other state agencies as a down payment on this $46 billion boondoggle, a bill Abbott expects Texans to pay.
After the Biden administration turned back nearly 900,000 migrants at the Mexican border and tested the remaining asylum-seekers and migrant children to make certain they did not have COVID-19, Abbott is certain that they have COVID, a delusion right-wing propaganda machines hammer home. Abbott revamped police power and the prison system to stop federal contractors and NGOs from transporting them through Texas. Thankfully, a federal judge intervened to stop unconstitutional usurpation of federal power.
Earlier, Abbott had been pursuing a wickedly fascist agenda, but now he has lost touch with reality.
Walter Lindrose,
Denton
Accepting responsibility
The Aug. 26 column from Michael Barone titled ”A tale of two airlifts” now looks dated given what eventually happened in Afghanistan. It was a terrible war with a sad ending, but now the same conservatives who supported the former president are saying, “No, we should have never withdrawn,” or “It was botched by Biden.”
Donald Trump started this withdrawal by meeting with the Taliban sans the Afghan government. Remember the conservative idea of personal responsibility?
Well, the Afghan army had a responsibility, and they failed. President Joe Biden has accepted more responsibility than they did, and certainly more than the former president.
Rich Pentecost,
Denton
Remember that feeling
How did you feel watching the evacuation of Afghanistan?
Were you horrified? Disgusted? Outraged? Despairing? Remember that feeling.
Remember the president who lied us into the war, the two presidents who lied us into continuing it and the president who lied as he ended it.
Remember the generals, congresspeople and security state officials who lied for two decades about the conflict, and the mainstream press corps who all but ignored it. Remember the craven opportunists and partisan hacks who used the war to score cheap partisan points, and remember how they all pointed the finger at someone else when things went wrong.
Remember the weapons manufacturers who saw record profits not just from this war but the still-ongoing Global War on Terror.
Remember the 13 American service people who were killed during the evacuation, the 2,442 who’ve died over the last 20 years, the thousands more who’ve died deaths of despair from suicide and addiction, and the countless others still carrying wounds visible and invisible.
Remember, too, the 71,344 civilians killed in Afghanistan and Pakistan, casualties of a war they had nothing to do with.
Benjamin Smith,
Denton
Hard to get
What is it that makes people follow some of the more ridiculous ideas put out by cult leaders, QAnon, Fox News and other right-wing conspiracy theorists?
What is it about the minds of otherwise rational people that make them take ivermectin, which is clearly intended as a cow dewormer? What makes them believe drinking Clorox prevents them from getting COVID-19? What makes them say they won’t take the vaccine because they don’t know what is in it but will allow the nurse to drip bags of stuff into them without a peep?
What makes them grab onto out-of-context pieces of information that, when manipulated, supports their theories? I then wonder if it is supporting a theory or just a desire.
Remember the Cabbage Patch Dolls? They were ugly, in my opinion, and not worth the money people spent on them, largely because they were hard to find. All of a sudden, something the person wanted was unavailable, so it became an obsession. Is it the same here with the right wing? Trump told them what they wanted to hear. He told them he would “fix” all their problems and would return them to their rightful place in society. When he was unable to deliver, did they see their Cabbage Patch Doll getting harder and harder to obtain?
Did they start seeing dolls in every tweet and every suggested hope of resurrection of the good old days? In a storm, were they willing to anchor in any port?
William Reed,
Denton
Back to school, back in school
During this past school year, I had to learn online due to COVID-19. While doing one week’s assignments, all of my work got deleted! I told my teacher about this issue, and she said, “We need something to grade, so you have to redo all of the work.” I was forced to redo nine hours of assignments. If I had been on campus, this work would not have gotten deleted. Texas students need to remain in school.
At school, my friends and I help each other with class assignments and projects. Also, learning on campus means pupils can have a teacher help them quickly; in virtual school, they often wait two to four hours for a teacher to respond to a question. Instead of watching boring instructional videos online all day, school students are able to have live, meaningful, effective instruction.
It’s important for learners and teachers to collaborate in person because it helps students calm down and forget any kind of stress at home. Being with my peers is better than sitting at home and not interacting with anybody except family. As a student back in school, I love connecting with my fellow classmates.
Now that I am back in school, I am learning much more. And I am happier. Texas school districts should not return to remote learning.
Aditi Chutke,
Flower Mound