Articles side by side in the Aug. 19 paper, page A5: Salt Lake City teens struggle to balance life amid virus; Senate releases Trump camp report.
The Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee issues a 1,000-page report concluding the Trump campaign had Russian help in 2016 and expected to benefit from it. And it’s expecting the same this time around.
An 18-year-old finishes her virtual class in time to put on her makeup and leave for work at her job at Target.
Why do the two articles share equivalence in our daily news? Because Trump news has us suffering from outrage fatigue. Sarah Longwell, founder of Republican Voters Against Trump, said, “It’s not that we simply shrug and move on in the face of scandal. It’s that there’s immediately a new scandal to focus on. One scandal is something you can sink your teeth into. Hundreds become white noise.”
Doubt her claim? What’s in today’s paper, any day you choose. The Aug. 21 paper says Trump’s former adviser, Steve Bannon, was arrested on a fraud charge, picked up on a $28 million yacht. A TV reporter noted he was sunburned.
It’s worth noting that Sen. John Cornyn was among the Republicans on the committee who must have known Trump was lying when he called the Russia story a hoax and the Mueller investigation a witch hunt. Yet they voted against calling impeachment witnesses and then voted against impeachment when Trump asked for help from Ukraine.
Outrage fatigue, white noise, it’s news we should heed.
Mark Spencer,
Cross Roads