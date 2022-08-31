Schools should teach America’s full history
Regarding the Texas education board moving to delay updates to social studies curriculum after conservative pushback:
Updated: September 1, 2022 @ 1:36 am
American history, and the history of any nation, is complex and varied. The U.S. has been a champion of liberty and democracy, it has made great technological contributions, and it has made notable progress toward equality.
But slavery, segregation, the destruction of native cultures and the repression of unpopular voices are also part of American history. Acknowledging such wrongs — both past and current — is not “critical race theory”; it is what a mature and informed school curriculum requires.
Patriotism is not unquestioning loyalty. A patriotic school curriculum doesn’t sweep problems under the rug. It faces history, learns from it, and encourages our youth to think critically about issues that will undoubtedly affect them as they become adults.
Idean Salehyan,
Lantana
Greg Abbott lifted a page from Clarence Thomas, who played the race card for college, law school, but especially to trick Joe Biden to allow himself onto the Supreme Court, becoming the prime example of the failure of affirmative action. Abbott plays the handicap card. Many handicapped people have done well in life without being the crybaby like Abbott, who incidentally, made a wad of money off his handicap.
Abbott takes credit for the educational system, ranked consistently near the bottom nationally and one that teachers are fleeing. He boasts Texans pay low taxes when the reality is that Texans pay the highest real estate taxes in the country because Abbott is loath to tax the petroleum industry, his sponsors, for their fair share; they are still not winterized.
Abbott did everything legally possible to enable the Uvalde shooter except pay for his guns; Abbott is clueless to stop the epidemic of gun violence.
Called upon by Donald Trump to lead the fight against COVID-19 in Texas, Abbott produced 85,000 dead Texans.
The nation’s founding principle is to keep government out of our lives unless by the consent of the governed. Abbott has viciously exerted control over women’s bodies, even insisting that a raped child wreck her little body in government-ordered delivery.
Abbott’s border security is so rife with incompetence that I thought he was performing political satire; it made Biden look good.
Abbott looks good, talks good – dead wrong for Texas.
Walter Lindrose,
Denton
