They want you to forget
Don’t forget! Don’t forget what the constant support of President Donald Trump’s lies by Republicans resulted in: an angry mob breaking into the U.S. Capitol, the direct death of two people and an attempted insurrection. They came armed. Their intent was clear: Take over the government. They nearly succeeded.
Republican congressmen and conservative “media” have already started a campaign: “We need to move forward. What happened was bad, but we need to look to a brighter future, we need to heal.” What they are saying is: Forget what just happened. The main purpose is to distract you from their involvement. They don’t want you to remember what Ted Cruz and others have done: attempted to illegally overturn an election — a coup! They don’t what you to remember that Michael Burgess sided with Trump at every turn or John Cornyn’s vote to keep Trump in power when he had the evidence to remove him.
They want you to forget.
They want you to forget that for the past four years they have enabled and promulgated lie after lie. They supported and participated in the development of the Jan. 6 mob.
They will use well-crafted words to make it seem that remembering their actions is somehow traitorous or immoral when it is exactly the opposite. They have blood on their hands, and they want you to wash it off.
Don’t do it! Remember the past. Remember it was the lies and actions of Trump and the Republicans who supported him that caused this.
Don’t forget!
William Reed,
Denton
Democrats are at fault
What is a Trump supporter to do? I think back in history to Paul Cantrell of Athens, Tennessee, to Tom Pendergast of Missouri, to Richard Daily of Illinois and to Joseph Kennedy of Massachusetts. They had one thing in common — all Democrats who ran corrupt political machines.
Do I believe that a larger bunch of Democrats corrupted the recent election? You bet I do! As far as I am concerned, Joe Biden is an “illegitimate and corrupt” president. Political corruption has historically been the Democrats’ game plan, and I believe it was done in 2020. It is my firm belief that the only agenda of the Democrats is to destroy and control. The animus shown by Democratic leaders is appalling.
Now don’t you think there are millions of Trump supporters who know he has been the greatest president of their lifetime and are upset? So a few “wackos” invade the Capitol building. It was bad, but I feel it was caused by the Democrats and the vile treatment President Donald Trump has received at their hands over the past four years. No president should have to put up with that. He accomplished many good things in his presidency; hence the frustration people like me feel is real.
Did the president screw up now and then? Sure, but don’t we all — and haven’t past presidents screwed up? I do not see that President Trump’s words to the thousands to “peacefully, patriotically make your voices heard” was wrong. He never directed an invasion of the building. So a thousand or so eggheads get out of control. Investigate, arrest and prosecute
Certainly, that would be more than was done regarding Black Lives Matter, antifa, looters and rioters, but alas, those folks were Democrats. They were allowed to do what they did with little consequence.
John Okonski,
Providence Village
Cruz is a co-conspirator
Sen. Ted Cruz is a co-conspirator in an attempted coup d’etat to prevent a legally elected president and vice president from being confirmed. He, along with a number of congresspersons, should be censured and removed from their seats immediately.
Ronald Shenberger,
Denton
He lifted them up
I was first offended by Hillary Clinton’s 2016 statement, “You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right? The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic — you name it. And unfortunately, there are people like that. And he has lifted them up.”
The images of Trump’s “deplorables” invading and terrorizing the U.S. Capitol last week showed how prophetic Clinton was. She would have made a great president. Unfortunately, we got Cadet “Bone Spurs Titanic,” who ran America into the ground just like he bankrupted his many businesses.
Srinivasan Srivilliputhur,
Denton
Horror inspired by Trump
The recent events with President Donald Trump whipping up his followers and their subsequent invasion of the Capitol reminded me of King Henry II and his (once close friend) archbishop of Canterbury, Thomas Becket.
When Becket, in his role, denied the king a request, the king was enraged. He is said to have uttered harsh words, “Will no one rid me of this turbulent priest?” Four knights heard this, went to Canterbury Cathedral and murdered Becket.
So Trump did on Wednesday when in effect he said the same to the crowds. They did what the four knights did. Fortunately, they did not find any of the members of Congress to punish; unfortunately, certain people were killed and injured, the Capitol was ransacked and democracy was assaulted.
At least, King Henry II supposedly was horrified at what had happened as a result of what he had said. He donned sackcloth and ashes, then starved himself for three days. Until now, Trump has shown no penitence, no sign of remorse, no real humility that comes from a good leader (of course, a good leader does not incite crowds to hatred and violence).
He is like Dorian Gray except both his portrait and his own visage display the evil that he represents. He is Kurtz in the midst of the horror, the horror that he inspires. Yes, he is despicable, and the sooner he is discharged, the better.
Russell Gregory,
Double Oak
No responsibility
After watching the most bipartisan impeachment in American history, I read Congressman Michael Burgess’ statement. He says the rioters were wrong, but it is time to heal. He takes no responsibility for the lies he perpetuated that inspired these rioters to action. He does not acknowledge that hours after these Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, spurred on by the president’s lies, he voted to support these lies.
How can we begin to heal? As a doctor, he knows we must remove the cancer before we can recover. At the very least we must acknowledge a cancer is there. Does he plan to apologize for the lies he spread? Burgess says Joe Biden will be the president, but that is not enough. For there to be any healing across the “partisan divide” Burgess claims to be concerned about, perhaps he could do something to bridge that divide. Perhaps he could come out and tell all his constituents not only that Biden won the presidency, but that he won without any fraud, and that the president has been lying about this fraud since the race was called the weekend after the election.
How can we begin to heal when in this entire statement Burgess doesn’t ascribe any blame to the president for the violence he inspired?
Until the congressman can speak honestly about his own role in this divide, and his own role in the widespread distrust of this election, how can we take anything he says seriously?
Scott Ray,
Denton