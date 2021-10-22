Residents of Denton County deserve transparency in the redistricting of our area that will affect us for the next 10 years.
Our county commissioners and County Judge Andy Eads should hold a special session regarding the redistricting process to include a timeline, guidelines or criteria, maps with relevant data, and citizen input.
The public should be able to review the maps and have input into the process as this will affect us all.
Ann Martin,
Highland Village
Denia Area Community Group says thanks
I would like to thank all our city management and staff for attending our Zoom meeting on Sept. 20 concerning traffic on Highland Park Road. Highland Park is a narrow, shoulderless road that is being used as a thoroughfare. It is dangerous for walkers, bike riders, ducks from our duck pond and any resident trying to get out of their driveway. Highland Park now has speed signs and an electronic radar speed sign. As I understand it, there are bond funds to add curbs to the road.
Reports were given by Allison McGuire, our District 4 City Council member; Officer Shane Kizer, our police information officer; and Toni Hooten, our community services officer.
Gerry Veeder introduced Rebecca Diviney, Denton’s city engineer, who led the discussion on the problems with Highland Park Road. Included in the discussions were Capital Projects-Engineering, Nathan George; and Public Works, Daniel Kemer.
We concluded with a president’s report and a Treasurer’s report by Barbara Rodman.
Our Denia Area Community Group is the oldest continually meeting neighborhood association in Denton. Over the past 28 years, we have always worked to protect and support our neighborhood. We meet on the last Monday of every month by Zoom at 7 p.m. The Denia neighborhood is bordered by Interstate 35E on the north, I-35W on the west, Roselawn on the south and Fort Worth Drive/377 on the east. We are always working to support Denton as a great family-oriented City. Contact us at deniacommunity@gmail.com for information.