Bitcoin, many believe, is the future. And the future wants to come to Denton and to Texas. But those nabobs of negativism, who previously launched a campaign against fracking, are at it again, battling the future in their “not in my backyard” tirade in this newspaper.
Fracking significantly reduced gas prices and made the U.S. an energy supplier, not dependent on dictatorships in the Arab world. Isn’t it sad that some always will fight against the future?
Paul Knopick,
Denton
Reduce women's mental health stigma
Up to 1 in 6 women develop depression or other mental illnesses during pregnancy and up to one year following delivery. Despite this risk, women often have their symptoms dismissed or inadequately treated.
House Bill 1991 failed to pass during the 2021 regular Texas legislative session. This bill would lead to the creation of peer support services for perinatal mental illnesses across Texas. The peer support specialists are professionals who have successfully recovered from mental illness. They have lived experience and have been shown to build patient confidence and reduce illness duration. Furthermore, through collaboration with the health care team, they can reduce the stigma associated with getting treatment and ensure that women’s complaints are not trivialized.
To make this a reality, we need this or similar bills to be reintroduced and supported by the state House and Senate. Urge your senators and representatives to support policies related to this issue. If you are unsure who your legislators are, you can visit https://house.texas.gov/members/find-your-representative.