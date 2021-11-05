Carbon usage should have a price
Utility companies and ordinary Americans are waking up to the fact that climate change has already begun affecting us, specifically through power outages caused by storms.
Communities are striving to make themselves climate resilient, which includes updating the electricity grid. While communities must make an effort to adapt to climate change, we cannot forget the fact that climate change must be slowed to prevent even worse effects.
The easiest way to mitigate climate change is to put a price on carbon. This strategy is the one proposed by the Baker Institute at Rice University. The think tank’s premise is that since China is currently the nation creating the most greenhouse gas emissions, the U.S. should use the spirit of competition to force them to change.
Thus far, the institute argues, cooperation has been ineffective. By enacting a price on carbon emissions and putting that price on imports from China, the U.S. and its allies create a level playing field for economic goods. Those products created in less carbon-intensive countries, like in the U.S., become cheaper, while those from coal-hungry China become more expensive.
This dynamic is bad news for China and forces its hand when it comes to lowering emissions. The only way for China to maintain its competitiveness is to use less coal. In the end, if we can’t negotiate with China, we should compete with them.
Cheryl Clark,
Oak Point
End STAAR tests
I and most students hate the STAAR exams. During these tests, I feel scared about what my results will be and worry I am going to fail the test even though I’m a good student. The Texas STAAR tests should be eliminated.
One of the strongest reasons for ending the STAAR is that it causes too much stress. The exams make students feel worked up and pressured, which can negatively impact their exam scores. Students worry about this test to the point of fearing it and getting sick. STAAR isn’t some sort of daily grade quiz or unit test; it’s the final boss of the year.
Students are frequently evaluated throughout the year, so why put kids through all that pressure? Students take quizzes, unit tests and even semester exams (midterm and end of the year). Those same quizzes and exams reflect how much a student has learned in the year and his/her performance level.
Therefore, it doesn’t make sense to impose multiple, four-hour state exams at the end of year. The many evaluations given throughout the year are much better indicators of what a student learned in a subject than is a one-day STAAR exam.
Finally, preparing for STAAR wastes a lot of class time that students could be using for something else like learning new material and creating fun, educational projects. Learning new things is more important than taking yet another test.
STAAR is unhelpful and unnecessary.
Rishi Arun,
Flower Mound