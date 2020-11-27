Golfing rather than fiddling
Unlike the emperor of Rome who fiddled while the city burned, President Trump played golf while thousands of our citizens sickened and died.
Thousands more were unemployed, still others did not have enough money to buy food to eat, and administrative rules were put into action which hurt our environment.
And if golf was not enough to occupy his time, he directed attacks on our election outcome. All of this took place while our elected officials stood by in silence.
John Hipple,
Denton
Development comes at a cost
“We live on a mesa!” my elderly father says frequently, to pretty much everyone he meets. While the Hartlee Field area of northeast Denton isn’t really a mesa, the spirit of what he conveys is true. Like a mesa, this area stands out from its surroundings due to its hills, trees and scenic beauty.
Unfortunately, the future of this established scenic and rural area is jeopardized by a proposed new development of 1,800 rooftops on Hartlee Field Road.
Development that’s not in harmony with the surrounding environment comes at the expense of existing neighborhoods, nature, road and utility infrastructure, and even the new residents themselves.
To have homes built by 2022, the developer wants to install a temporary sewer line for a mile along Farris Road. The city plans on completing its Hartlee Field wastewater facility, which will permanently serve the proposed new development, in 2023. A large number of oak trees on Farris Road will either have to be removed or will soon die due to the disruption of their roots and soil. Do corporate profits and limited tax revenue from these homes justify the destruction of nature and disruption to existing residents?
I encourage the city to look at both sides of the development equation. Revenue is earned at a cost borne by someone; are current residents and nature paying more than their share?
Don’t let Denton’s remaining mesas be flattened by inappropriate development!
Brendan Kennelly,
Denton