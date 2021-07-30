Taking care of business
When I ran my small business, I saw it to be my responsibility to protect my employees, who constituted the business’s most valuable assets, and to look out for the best interests of my customers, whose patronage kept us all employed.
In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, every employer needs to protect his/her employees by requiring them all to be fully vaccinated or to arrange to have those who are not for verifiable medical reasons to be regularly tested, and to require further that all customers be fully vaccinated, as well. That is just taking care of business.
One must ask, finally, what kind of an employer Gov. Greg Abbott is, with his total disregard for the health of state employees or the public he serves. One is inevitably led to the conclusion that he is not deserving of employees nor public. As a Brit once replied when asked of his opinion of the Queen, “She is not deserving of her subjects.”
John Zeigler,
Denton
Representation matters
I appreciated Dr. Rudy Rodriguez’s July 24 guest essay regarding the naming of a Denton playground or park after my sister, Lily Cantú. It has been nearly 11 years since she slipped and fell to her death in Peru, leaving the world a little less bright and her family with a hole that can never be filled.
It would bring us joy to have a park or playground named after Lily. When we lose a loved one unexpectedly, we fear that they will be forgotten. The renovated park or playground at North Lakes, with its emphasis on universal accessibility, would be a fitting remembrance as Lily was serving special-needs children at the time of her death.
As a former Denton ISD teacher, I bring another perspective: Representation matters. Lily was a young Hispanic woman, determined to serve. She understood herself to be not just an individual but rather as part of a community. This is exactly the kind of citizen we should be honoring.
In these trying times, when we are perhaps unsure of how “together” our community really can be, and as we feel our differences so keenly, we can look around our community to see who we’ve decided to honor. If the park or playground were named in honor of Lily, I would rejoice not just as a big sister who misses her little sister but also as a teacher who longs to see young people feel their calling to rise up and take their roles as servant leaders in their community.
Kathleen Cantú Reichel,
Valley View
Questions at the pharmacy
I strongly suspect that today and yesterday, I was unable to have my prescription filled because someone at the pharmacy disagreed with my taking an estrogen blocker.
However, when I asked the pharmacist how it was finally decided that my prescription could be filled, I was given several excuses and explanations. If my family didn’t have other prescriptions filled at this same pharmacy with not one bit of trouble, I would write the four-time runaround off as either an overworked site or an incompetent site.
With the rampant religiosity in Denton County, I believe someone at this pharmacy was worried I was trying to transition my gender.
Ann Graham,
Denton
Requirements of a fair tax system
The huge tax advantages that wealthy Americans have over the rest of us are just now coming to light. It has long been understood that an income tax was necessary for a fair tax system, with income being defined by economists as an annual increase in wealth.
For reasons harking back a few centuries to England, gains on the sale of property were once not regarded as “income” even though they certainly reflected an increase in wealth. Over time, the unfairness of such treatment was recognized in the U.S., but because of the power of wealthy interests, such gains were taxed at a much lower rate (presently 20% vs. 35% for other types of income).
However, because Congress felt that such gains had to be realized through sale before they were taxed, another giant loophole was provided for the extremely wealthy. If they simply borrowed on their increasing wealth and made no sales of their property, they would have no “income” and would pay no income tax on the increasing wealth.
The great unfairness of these rules was recently exposed by ProPublica. For example, they revealed that Jeff Bezos paid no income taxes from 2007 to 2011 while his wealth increased by many billions. Another example was Warren Buffett, who was estimated to have paid taxes of approximately 1% over several years on his increase in wealth. We already knew from The New York Times that Donald Trump was paying $750 in taxes per year while leading a lavish lifestyle. Meanwhile, us little people were paying a much larger percentage of our income in taxes while struggling to make ends meet.
In my opinion, a fair tax system requires that each citizen pay the same percentage of his increase in wealth in taxes each year. The only solution is a wealth tax similar to the one proposed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren. One possibility would be to tax large untaxed annual increases in wealth beyond a substantial exemption at a reasonable rate, such as 25%. Such a tax would add substantially to annual tax revenues and would also help to stem the tide of increasing inequality, which threatens the very foundations of our democracy.
Bob Michaelsen,
Denton