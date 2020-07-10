Selective law enforcement
Our sheriff has “more important things to do” than try to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.
He is too busy wanting to harass trans people who want to use the restroom. I didn’t know our law enforcement officers could select the laws they want to enforce.
Gretchen Niendorff,
Denton
It’s about more than race
Think you know Black Lives Matter?
If you thought BLM was wholly about the preservation of Black lives, think again. Snippets from their website reveal a mission that goes well beyond race, when it states, we:
Affirm the lives of Black queer and trans folks, disabled folks, undocumented folks, folks with records, women and all Black lives along the gender spectrum.
Foster a queer-affirming network … with the intention of freeing ourselves from the tight grip of heteronormative thinking … the belief that all in the world are heterosexual.
Have always recognized the need to center the leadership of women and queer and trans people.
Make space for transgender brothers and sisters to participate and lead.
Do the work required to dismantle cisgender privilege and uplift Black trans folk, especially Black trans women.
Build a space that affirms Black women that is free from sexism, misogyny and environments in which men are centered.
Dismantle the patriarchal practice that requires mothers to work “double shifts” so that they can mother in private even as they participate in public justice work.
Disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and “villages” that collectively care for one another, especially our children.
BLM’s movement is as much or more about advancing radical feminism and a LGBTQ agenda as it is about race.
Joe Tims,
Justin