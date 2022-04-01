My name is Richard Tredway, and I am concerned about the current abortion laws in Texas. The newest abortion law states that a woman cannot get an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. Not even if they are raped.
However, in my research I have found out that some women may not even know they are pregnant until six weeks of pregnancy. I believe that women should be at least able to get an abortion for up to 10 weeks; that way the women could at least know they are pregnant in time to make that life-changing decision.
This new law states that if a woman had an abortion after six weeks, that anyone can sue the abortion provider or the person who had the abortion. This includes the person who raped them.
I believe this to be highly unconstitutional and should be changed immediately.
Richard Tredway,
Pilot Point
How we grow
The right wing among the Republican Party seems to want to recreate the Know-Nothing party that flourished in the 1850s. It was an outgrowth of the strong anti-immigrant and especially anti-Roman Catholic sentiment. Germans and Irish posed a threat to native-born Protestant Americans.
In the 1970s, my medical colleagues at UConn did not like to consider a serious analysis of medical history. My medical colleague and I presented at the first seminar on the history of medicine. The attendees wanted the great man theory of history. Good history professionals will provide analysis, not “happy talk.”
We all have our own history of racism and understanding of slavery. I grew up in segregated West Virginia. Neighborhoods and schools were segregated. We had a Jewish country club. My eighth-grade buddies told me one day we should castrate all “creekers” so they could not have any babies. College expanded my ability to think critically about racism. My work in Algeria and visit to Auschwitz, and the books by Ann Hagedorn on the Underground Railroad and Andres Resendez’s volume “The Other Slavery,” about American Indian slavery, gave me more to think about.
All races have been slaves and slave owners in the world is my conclusion. Sen. Charles Summer’s volume on white slavery in Barbary States (1853) covers a topic not well known. We would hope all students learn to think.
If one becomes a “true believer,“ as Eric Hoffer shows us, we stop thinking. New perspectives are how youth grow — it is not brainwashing.