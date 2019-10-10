Naming Denton’s public spaces
An article was published Sept. 17 titled “Denton building and park names could soon be up for grabs.” The article explained that in the near future people or organizations could be able to purchase the naming rights of a park or other similar facilities.
I believe that one must earn their way to having a park named after themselves, rather than just paying money. Such as Carl Gene Young Sr Park, named after a Vietnam veteran and Denton politician. Now imagine that park being named “John Doe’s Glass Shop Park.” (The former) just puts a better image on Denton as a whole. If most people went on a tour in another city, they would rather hear the inspiring story of a local leader rather than, “There’s John Doe’s Glass Shop Park. That shop is down the street from here.”
It seems more like Denton as a whole, and I’m sure many would agree with me. I believe that a person should be able to nominate a park to be named after someone. Then it should be approved by either a vote of the people of Denton or by the City Council. I believe this would make Denton a better city as a whole.
Cleary Martinez,
Denton
Living within the realm of reality
As the probability of impeachment becomes greater and gains momentum, Americans need to observe who is dealing with reality and actually living within the realm of reality.
Take, for instance, Secretary of State Pompeo. History tells us that for years he has claimed to be that pious evangelical man who takes nothing more seriously than teaching Sunday school. In recent days, he has looked straight into the camera and said that he knew nothing about the president’s call to the Ukrainian president. Today, we learn that he was listening to that very call.
Any concerned parent should make haste to direct their child from any Sunday school class that this man might profess to teach. This is a perfect example where the word “hypocrite” should be spelled in bold black letters. Amen?
I am in total agreement with former Republican Sen. Jeff Flake when he said today that his fellow Republicans should avoid selling their souls for the sake of Trump. These Republican congressmen and women and senators can find other jobs and careers, but they cannot find another soul to replace the one that they have sold for a few “pieces of silver.”
And standing directly behind those who have forsaken their country for their own selfish and demonic schemes are the clergy who coddle and condone this president, who will finally be void of any power to protect or support them against the guilt of plainly selling their only soul so cheaply.
Jack Highfill,
Denton